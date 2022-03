Tennis

‘The world is upside down’ – Mats Wilander on Ashleigh Barty’s retirement

Mats Wilander believes that the Covid-19 pandemic may have had an impact on Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement. The seven-time Grand Slam winners also explained how the Australian star is different to Serena and Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

00:02:52, an hour ago