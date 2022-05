Tennis

'They psyche these guys out!' - John McEnroe says Big Three denied Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Grand Slam success

John McEnroe and Mats Wilander reflected on the career of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after he retired from tennis following defeat to Casper Ruud at the French Open. Tsonga made the Australian Open final in 2008 and four other Grand Slam semi-finals, but couldn't get past Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

