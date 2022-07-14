Andy Murray has revealed a list of four players he would like to coach when his career comes to an end, a list which includes 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Murray is now in the twilight years of his career and exited Wimbledon at the second round stage following a defeat to John Isner.

The Scotsman is now competing at a Hall of Fame Open in Rhode Island, but took time out to address a number of topics in an interview with the tournament’s Instagram account.

He said in quotes published by the Metro : “Female player would be Emma [Raducanu] and male players would be between [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Jack Draper.

“They work hard, they seem like they love the sport. Alcaraz and Tsitsipas haven’t won a slam yet. They’re obviously still very young and I think they have the potential to do it.”

Much is expected of Tsitsipas, who is currently ranked fourth in the world and announced himself on the biggest stage by reaching the French Open final last year, losing to Novak Djokovic.

The 23-year-old bowed out of Wimbledon at the hands of Nick Kyrgios in a tempestuous third round encounter, with the Greek speaking out against the Australian for “constant bullying”. He is coached by his father Apostolos, alongside Thomas Enquist and Patrick Mouratoglou.

Carlos Alcaraz is another rising star in the sport and has already amassed five ATP Tour titles at the tender age of 19. The Spaniard is playing under the guidance of former world no.1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Murray arguably has the greatest chance of working with Raducanu, who has a history of changing her coaches in recent years.

The 19-year-old split with Torben Beltz ahead of the Madrid Open in April after only five months together.

She competed at Wimbledon without an official coach this year, but former WTA player and LTA coach Jane O'Donoghue was spotted in her box at the All England Club.

Raducanu exited Wimbledon at the second round stage with a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Caroline Garcia.

Another Brit completes Murray’s list, with Jack Draper also included. The 20-year-old also reached the second round of Wimbledon this year, losing out to Alex de Minaur.

