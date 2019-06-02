Thiem fuming after being shunted aside for Williams press conference

Dominic Thiem branded the decision to cut his press conference short at Roland Garros to enable Serena Williams to take over the room a “joke”.

Thiem, who reached his first grand slam final here last year, was discussing his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas with German language journalists when he was told he would need to leave the room.

The fourth seed was understandably unhappy, saying: “I don’t really get it, seriously. What the hell? But it’s a joke, really. What’s the point of that, that I have to leave the room because she’s coming?”

Press Association Sport understands that, while Williams did not request for Thiem to be ousted, she was unwilling to wait for the Austrian to finish and the second interview room was also in use, leaving organisers in a difficult position.

The American was not in the best of moods having been beaten by Sofia Kenin in her earliest loss at a grand slam for five years.

Press facilities at Roland Garros this year are smaller than usual because of the redevelopment of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Players who refuse to do a post-match press conference are fined.