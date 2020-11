Tennis

Thiem 'I was lucky'. Rafa 'He was amazing' - Players react after ATP Finals showdown

The world number two, Rafael Nadal, said on Tuesday that Dominic Thiem "played an amazing match," but that his feeling after the 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) defeat to the Austrian world number three is "not negative" because the "level of tennis, even if I lost today for me, is much higher."

