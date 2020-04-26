Tennis

Thiem not keen on plan to assist struggling players

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

April 26 (Reuters) - World number three Dominic Thiem has rejected the notion that the top tennis players should chip in to help lower-ranked competitors who are struggling financially due to the pause in tournaments because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

World number one Novak Djokovic last week urged players to contribute to a fund set up by the sport's major governing bodies to help players affected by a shutdown which began in March and will continue at least until mid-July.

But Austrian Thiem said he felt there were sections of society that needed more urgent help during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic than his fellow competitors.

Nadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennisNadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis
Tennis

Nadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis

36 MINUTES AGO

"No tennis player is fighting to survive, even those who are much lower-ranked. None of them are going to starve," Thiem told Austrian newspaper Krone on Sunday.

Thiem, 26, who has reached three finals at grand slams since 2018, losing each time, criticised the attitude of some players on the lower-tier Futures circuit, which he said meant they did not deserve handouts from the sport's top players.

"There are many, many players who don't put the sport above everything else and don't live in a professional manner. I don't really see why I should give such players money. I'd rather give money to people or organisations that really need it," he added.

"None of us top players got anything handed to us, we all had to fight our way up. I don't have the guarantee in any job that I will do well and earn lots of money." (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)

Australian coach Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger ideaAustralian coach Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea
Tennis

Australian coach Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea

12 HOURS AGO
Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says RusedskiTough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski
Tennis

Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAustralian coach Cahill rallies behind ATP/WTA merger idea
Next articleNadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis