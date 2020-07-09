Thiem's 7 round-up: Dominic Thiem makes it three in a row with victory over Jan-Lennard Struff

Dominic Thiem registers his third successive win in his own tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in Kitzbuhel, Austria on Thursday.

Thiem was already assured a place in the semi-finals after beating Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev , but he's finished his group with his 100% win record in tact.

It was a routine beginning for the world number three who capitalised on his first break point of the match at 5-4 to take the opening set in 30 minutes.

The second was a far tighter affair as world number 34 Struff grew into the game with improved serving and saved two break points in front of a reduced capacity crowd in Tyrol.

It went to a tie-break which Thiem, who was dominating with his serve all match, went a mini-break up in as Struff scuppered his service point at 1-1.

Struff finished on an unforced error as Thiem finished the tie off as group winner with two match points to spare.

Bautista Agut routs Novak in opener

In Thursday's opening game, Roberto Bautista Agut took a shade over 40 minutes to beat Dennis Novak and bounce back from his loss to Matteo Berrettini in the Thiem's 7 event.

The two players had contrasting fortunes in their last match of the vent in Austria, which is being played with a limited number of fans present.

Novak impressed, recording a 6-1, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov, while Bautista Agut lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to the Italian.

But the Spaniard was on song when facing his American opponent, winning the first set 6-0 in just 20 minutes, having dominated the entire contest.

The second set was only slightly better for Novak. After the loss of seven straight games, he finally got on the board by holding his first service game of the second set.

That was to prove to be his last game of the match, with Bautista Agut racing out an easy 6-0, 6-1 winner.

The win puts Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, along with Berrettini from the Soccercoin Group.

Rublev overcame Ruud in Game 2

In the second match of the day, Andrey Rublev was made to work considerably harder to defeat Casper Ruud courtesy of a match tiebreaker.

The Russian won the first set 6-2 but was soon pegged back by his much-improved Norwegian opponent, who took the second 6-3. Rublev took the decider 10-4, with a double fault sealing Ruud's fate.

Rublev will join Thiem in the semi-finals.

