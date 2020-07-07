Thiem's 7 round-up: Dominic Thiem wins opener against Casper Ruud in straight sets

Dominic Thiem, THIEM'S 7
Image credit: Eurosport
Dominic Thiem won his opening match of the Thiem's 7 tournament 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) in Kitzbuhel, Austria on Tuesday.
- How will revised ATP rankings system affect top five?
- Roger Federer: Tokyo Olympics still a goal, I’m confident I’ll be ready for 2021
Dominic Thiem's father defends Novak Djokovic role in the Adria Tour
The world number three took just over an hour to win the opening set 7-5 in his first match of the tournament, which is showcasing the 26-year-old and his friends on the tennis tour.
Dominic Thiem battles past Casper Ruud to make winning start at Thiem's 7
00:04:26
The second set was a tighter affair with the Norwegian Ruud breaking in the fourth game, but at 4-3 down the Austrian toughed it out and brought the set back on serve.
It went to a tie-break and it was Thiem who emphatically sealed the match after clawing it back from 4-1 down with six straight points.
Rublev opens with victory over Struff
Andrey Rublev fights back to beat Jan-Lennard Struff at Thiem's 7
00:04:42
In the tournament's opening match, Andrey Rublev beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4,15-13.
Rublev was a participant in the Adria Tour and tested positive for Covid-19. But on Monday he confirmed he was cleared to play in the tournament after completing his self-quarantine period and testing negative for Covid-19 three times.
In the eighth game of a tight opening set, the Struff capitalised on his third break point to go 5-3 up before serving it out.
Rublev fought back in the second set, taking it on a tie-break at 5-4 up before emerging victorious in a tie-break decider with his fourth match point.