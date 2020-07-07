Thiem's 7 round-up: Dominic Thiem wins opener against Casper Ruud in straight sets

Dominic Thiem won his opening match of the Thiem's 7 tournament 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) in Kitzbuhel, Austria on Tuesday.

The world number three took just over an hour to win the opening set 7-5 in his first match of the tournament, which is showcasing the 26-year-old and his friends on the tennis tour.

The second set was a tighter affair with the Norwegian Ruud breaking in the fourth game, but at 4-3 down the Austrian toughed it out and brought the set back on serve.

It went to a tie-break and it was Thiem who emphatically sealed the match after clawing it back from 4-1 down with six straight points.

Rublev opens with victory over Struff

In the tournament's opening match, Andrey Rublev beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 6-4,15-13.

Rublev was a participant in the Adria Tour and tested positive for Covid-19. But on Monday he confirmed he was cleared to play in the tournament after completing his self-quarantine period and testing negative for Covid-19 three times.

In the eighth game of a tight opening set, the Struff capitalised on his third break point to go 5-3 up before serving it out.

Rublev fought back in the second set, taking it on a tie-break at 5-4 up before emerging victorious in a tie-break decider with his fourth match point.

