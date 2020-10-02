The U.S. Open champion, who lost two Rafa Nadal in the last two finals at Roland Garros, struggled with his serve in the opening set and faced six breakpoints but improved as the match progressed under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Facing the 21-year-old Ruud for the first time, the Austrian broke the 28th seed's serve six times and hit 32 winners to seal the match with a fifth ace on his second matchpoint.

Thiem, 27, will next meet the winner of the match between former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and local hope Hugo Gaston. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alison Williams)

