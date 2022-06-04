Tennis

'This is not a movie, it’s the real life of one of tennis’ greatest champions' - John McEnroe on Martina Navratilova

In the latest episode of Groundbreakers, John McEnroe looks at the astonishing life and career of one of the greatest players tennis has ever seen, Martina Navratilova. Both on and off the court, Navratilova is an example of everything that is good about sport, an example to everyone. Watch Groundbreakers, the new series hosted by John McEnroe about players who have moved the lines of tennis.

