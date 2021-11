Tennis

'This is not about tennis' - Alexander Zverev hopes Novak Djokovic will play at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev: "Look, this is a very tough one, because it's very political. At the end of the day, I don't know his (Novak Djokovic) criteria. I don't know them to the point. But we are visiting another country, this is not about tennis. This is about the virus that is going on right? This is not about a tournament or tennis. We are visiting a different country."

