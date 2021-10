Tennis

Tiafoe recovers to beat Sinner 3-6 7-5 6-2 and reach Vienna final

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday and set up a final against Alexander Zverev at the Vienna Open in Austria. (Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:58, 10 minutes ago