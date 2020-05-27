Tennis

Tiafoe wants to draw more black kids to tennis

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - American Frances Tiafoe has already changed the lives of his immigrant parents thanks to his tennis career and the 2019 Australian Open quarter-finalist hopes he can also inspire more black kids to take up the sport.

Tiafoe, 22, was born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, with his father working as a janitor at a tennis centre in Maryland while his mother had to work double shifts as a nurse to help the family make ends meet.

He rose to a career-high ranking of 29 after reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in Melbourne last year and has already made almost $3.5 million in prize money.

Tennis

Tennis league featuring Kenin and Stephens to allow up to 500 fans at matches

12 HOURS AGO

Tiafoe told the men's ATP Tour he wanted to be an inspiration.

"I want to be known as a guy who was caring for the fans, a guy who wants to really build an unbelievable legacy," said Tiafoe.

"My goal is to help more black people play tennis ultimately, and just to be a good role model."

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Tiafoe said he had promised his parents 10 years earlier that he would change their lives.

Tiafoe says that while he had to give up a lot to focus on tennis when he was young he loved the game so much it did not seem like a hardship.

"It's got to be a priority. You've got to be able to sacrifice certain things. You can argue I sacrificed doing normal things, just being a kid," he said.

"But I was having the time of my life, so I was really just enjoying it and that's all I wanted to do. "I was different than a lot of other kids." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

16 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Cilic and Coric to join Djokovic's Balkan tour

16 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Tennis league featuring Kenin and Stephens to allow up to 500 fans at matches

12 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Cilic and Coric to join Djokovic's Balkan tour

16 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Cilic and Coric to join Djokovic's Balkan tour

16 HOURS AGO
Tennis

The new normal: A guide to playing tennis

19 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

00:03:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

00:00:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

00:00:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Roland Garros director defends actions: 'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost'

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleTennis league featuring Kenin and Stephens to allow up to 500 fans at matches
Next articleRugby league-Project Apollo bears fruit as NRL lifts off again