Tim Henman will not captain Great Britain at the ATP Cup in 2021.

The former world No 4 captained GB at the inaugaraul event earlier this year and helped them reach the quarter-finals.

But, with uncertainty over the 2021 event, which is scheduled to take start on January 1 in Australia, Henman is not planning to take on the same role.

“The quarantine issues would be me being away from home for too long a period & that doesn’t appeal anymore,” he told the Metro.

“Certainly if things do get back to normal the following year, if asked, I would definitely consider being involved again because it was a great event. I really enjoyed being on court with the players. It was something I’ve not done before but, yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said recently that the format of the event could be changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re getting to crunch time now,” he told the Australian Press. “We need commitments from the governments and the health officers. We need to kind of know in the next two weeks, maybe a month, that this is what can happen: borders are going to open and then we can have a multi-city event. If we cannot have a multi-city event, we’ve got to reconsider everything.”

