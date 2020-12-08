Roger Federer says he is selfishly glad the Olympics was postponed as he prepares to take part in the games in 2021.

The biggest event in the sporting calendar was postponed to summer next year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. For Federer, the timing has worked in his favour as he would have missed the games having undergone knee surgery in late February.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has not won Olympic gold. He came closest to Olympic glory when he was beaten by Andy Murray in straight sets at the London 2012 final.

He says he is greatly looking forward to the showpiece event and admits winning gold is a major target, calling it "the big one".

"Big plan is to be there [in Japan] for the Olympics," the Swiss told Japanese star Kei Nishikori in a video chat.

You know, this is for me the big one. Maybe selfishly for me it has not been a bad thing that it was actually moved a little, you know because of the problems I had last year.

"It was a big shock for all of us when Wimbledon pulled out because of the pandemic and then Tokyo Olympics shortly after that was moved.

"Let’s hope for the best for the Olympic Games coming to Tokyo next year, this is also one of my big goals. I really hope I can come back to Tokyo for that."

