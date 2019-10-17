Murray has had an eventful year, coming back from a career-threatening hip injury and has shown he can compete again with the world's best.

“It’s a difficult one because last time when I played the Olympics I just wanted to play everything – singles, doubles, mixed,” Murray said.

“Now I don’t think I’m going to do that. I don’t think it’s a done deal that we will play together.

“I mean he’s been doing well with Neal [Skupski]. And also if I played a match for example like I did with Alex de Minaur [in Zhuhai three weeks ago], there’s no chance I’m playing doubles after that.

" I would be useless. I was so tired at the end. "

The Murrays have won just one Olympics match out of three together, which came in the first round on Beijing 11 years ago. Andy believes their record is another reason to not play together.

He added: “We haven’t done well when we’ve played together in the Olympics.

“Because it comes round every four years, both of us are desperate to do really well but we don’t play with each other in preparation for it so we just turn up and hope it clicks. That’s not really the right way to prepare.”