Evans, who was knocked out of the Australian Open on Wednesday, is set for an invite to the Games after moving up the ATP rankings.

The 29-year-old is currently ranked 32 in the world, with the top 56 players set for an invite. A spot is also reserved for a former Olympic champion, meaning two-time gold medallist Andy Murray is in line for a singles call-up.

"I love playing Davis Cup and everything and I think everyone should represent their country for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup and ATP Cup but the Olympics is sort of an individual event and I’m not sure I’ll be going to Japan really," Evans said.

"First and foremost I have to take care of myself and my life rather than maybe taking time out, there’s some good tournaments on at that point.

"I probably won’t do it because of certain situations. I don’t have long to play as well so I probably won’t go over to Japan."

Evans lost in straight sets to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round at Melbourne Park.