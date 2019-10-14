Federer already has two Olympic medals to his name, having won doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka in 2008 and singles silver in London four years later.

But that defeat at Wimbledon to gold medalist Andy Murray, meaning Federer has never won the singles medal, is perhaps the one empty space in Federer's trophy cabinet and the received wisdom has always been that he would like to win it before he retires.

However, the Swiss has never confirmed those plans - until now.

"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, a month actually, what I should do in the summertime after Wimbledon and also before the US Open and at the end of the day my heart decided I'd love to play the Olympic Games again," Federer said.

"I carried the flag twice for Switzerland and in Beijing. I got a gold and a silver so I'd love to play again."

Federer was speaking to Japanese media after playing John Isner in an exhibition match in Tokyo on behalf of his clothing sponsor Uniqlo.

And the 38-year-old already appears to be thinking about what conditions he will encounter when he returns to Japan in less than a year's time.

Federer added: "The court played great. I guess it will be faster when it is outdoors and it is hotter which will be the case at the Olympic Games."