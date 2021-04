Tennis

Tokyo 2020 - Highlights: Juan Martin del Potro beats Rafael Nadal in astonishing semi-final in 2016

Relive an all-time classic as Juan Martin del Porto roared back to stun Rafael Nadal and reach the Olympic final at Rio 2016, backing by a raucous arena packed with Argentinians. Del Potro went on to lose in the final to Andy Murray.

00:02:39, Yesterday at 11:46