A tearful Iga Swiatek could not stop crying after her defeat in the second round of the women's singles at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Spain's Paula Badosa beat the Pole in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4), in their first-ever encounter.

The 2020 Roland-Garros champion took to her chair and covered her face with a towel, sobbing into it for some minutes.

When she gathered herself, she had a quick chat with a trainer, breathing deeply to recover her poise.

This was Swiatek's first ever Olympic Games.

