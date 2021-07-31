Swiss gold medallist Belinda Bencic has revealed she received a pre-match message of encouragement from compatriot Roger Federer.

After her victory she told reporters that the 20-time Grand Slam winner had texted her a message of support the morning before her match.

“Today is a good day to make your dreams come true,” the message read.

Federer may be getting in touch again tomorrow, as Bencic contests another gold medal in the doubles event alongside Viktorija Golubic.

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic await in the final, as 24-year-old Bencic looks to write another chapter in the history books.

Federer himself won gold in the men’s doubles alongside Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, defeating Swedish pair Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson in the final to secure his only Olympic gold.

Federer had been one step from singles glory at London 2012, but was defeated by Andy Murray in the final.

The 39-year-old was set to feature in Tokyo, but was forced to pull out with a knee injury.

That left the door open for Novak Djokovic to chase Olympic gold in his quest for a ‘Golden Slam’, but the world number one lost out to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-final to crush his historic pursuit.

