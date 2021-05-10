Serena Williams is undecided about competing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, saying there is "so much to think about".

The 39-year-old has won one singles and three doubles Olympic gold medals.

"I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself.

"I haven't really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about.

"Then there are the Grand Slams. It's just a lot. So I have really been taking it one day at a time to a fault, and I definitely need to figure out my next moves."

While Williams has been to several Olympic Games, Naomi Osaka would be making her debut in Tokyo.

However, the Japanese world No 2 has expressed concern about the event going ahead during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics," she said.

"But as a human, I would say we're in a pandemic, and if people aren't healthy, and if they're not feeling safe, then it's definitely a really big cause for concern."

Asked by the BBC if it would be appropriate to stage the Games this summer, she said: "To be honest, I'm not really sure."

The Olympics will take place without any international fans and it has not yet been confirmed if fans from Japan will be able to attend.

"I've never played an Olympic event, so it's not like I would have anything to compare it to,” added Osaka.

“I would feel, of course, definitely a bit sad, but at the end of the day, it's an honour to play in the Olympics in the first place and if that's what keeps people healthy, then I'm up for [playing behind closed doors]."

