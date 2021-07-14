British tennis number one Dan Evans has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 31-year-old was set to take part in the singles event as well as with Neal Skupski in the doubles.

His positive test means that the player has decided that he will not have sufficient time to prepare for the Olympic Games, and he is coming off the back of a third round exit at 2021’s Wimbledon Open.

His exit from the games follows on from the news that Roger Federer and fellow British number one Johanna Konta had also withdrawn on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately I recently tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Evans confirmed on Instagram.

“I am hugely disappointed and currently self isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government.

“I want to wish the entire GB team all the very best for the Games and look forward to being back on court in the near future.”

