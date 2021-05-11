Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year.

"I don't know yet. Honestly I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. I don't know my calendar," Nadal told a news conference at the Rome Masters.

"In a normal world I'll never think about missing Olympics. There's no doubt about that. Everybody knows how important it has been for me to always play in the Olympics.

ATP Rome Fritz beats Evans to set up Djokovic clash, Sinner to face Nadal 19 HOURS AGO

Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months. I need to organise my schedule... In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100% from January 1 until the end of the season.

"This year is a bit different, no? We need to be flexible. We need to adapt about things that are happening," Nadal said.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in last week's Madrid Open, opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow is going to be a tough start, one of the toughest possible against Sinner," Nadal said.

Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters

ATP Madrid Zverev downs Berrettini to clinch second Madrid crown YESTERDAY AT 19:47