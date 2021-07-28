Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury are out of the Olympics after losing to Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarter-finals.

The British pair started strongly and were well on their way to a comfortable win before their opponents staged a brilliant comeback.

Cilic was on serve for Croatia and was better on his second outing after Salisbury had consolidated GB’s early break.

Tokyo 2020 Watch Murray and Salisbury's fired up reaction to reaching third round 21 HOURS AGO

Croatia tried to hit back, earning a break point which Salisbury rescued beautifully with a powerful serve down the line.

Salisbury and Murray continued to brilliantly anticipate Cilic’s serves, but failed to convert two more break points which could have seen a swift end to the first set.

After GB took the first set 6-4 though, Croatia forced a comeback.

'This one sucks' - Osaka upset after shock defeat in Tokyo

The second set went to a tie-break which Croatia won, sparking a loud celebration from Cilic. Into a ten-point final tie-breaker and the Brits managed to land the first blow to lead 2-1 but were immediately pegged back.

Cilic and Dodig might have been playing much of the match of the backfoot, but the Croatians were now firmly in control and opened up a 7-3 lead.

Salisbury massively overhit a forehand in the next point before Murray hit a huge ace to give his side hope of victory.

The switch of sides was a boost for Team GB who fought back to 9-6, but then had to defend three match points and it proved too much for the British duo.

Cilic and Dodig will take on New Zealand’s Marucs Daniell and Michael Venus for a spot in the final.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Murray and Salisbury through to next round of Olympics A DAY AGO