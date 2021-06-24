Andy Murray will defend his Olympic title at Tokyo 2020 after being confirmed in Team GB’s tennis team.

Murray, who struck gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, will also compete in the men’s doubles alongside Joe Salisbury. His brother Jamie and Queen’s finalist Cameron Norrie are not in the squad.

The 34-year-old has taken a quota spot as the current Olympic champion, with his world ranking of 119 not high enough to qualify.

Murray returned to the singles court for the first time since March at Queen’s last week, losing to eventual winner Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

“The Olympics means a huge amount to me, it’s a massive honour to be able to compete at a fourth Games,” said Murray.

“Leading Team GB out at the Opening Ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career.

“Going to a second Olympics as defending champion is exciting and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will compete in the women’s singles and play together in the doubles.

Dan Evans also joins Murray in the men’s singles draw and will partner Neal Skupski in the doubles. The mixed doubles team will be announced at a later date.

“It’s a huge privilege to announce our tennis players for Team GB,” said Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission.

“The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games and it is great to see a mix of returning and first time Olympians.

“Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fourth Olympics.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Heather and Johanna as returning Olympians, and I am sure they will all pass on the best of their insight to Dan, Joe and Neal.”

