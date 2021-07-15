Angelique Kerber has withdraw from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The tennis star joins a slew of players deciding to pull out of Tokyo 2020, with Johanna Konta, Dan Evans , Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all withdrawing in recent weeks.

Kerber has twice been to the Olympics with Germany, but explained her body was not able to stand up to the hectic schedule if she were to compete at the Games.

“The thought of participating at the Olympics has been a constant motivation for me over the past months to push further and keep believing in my goals,” she said.

“Representing Germany in London 2012 and Rio 2016 as part of the German team has always been one of my favourite memories of my career so far.

This makes it even more disappointing for me to accept the fact that my body needs rest after the intense few weeks that lie behind me and that I have to recover first before returning to competition later this summer!

“Thank you for your support, as this has been a very difficult decision for me. Good luck to all my fellow German athletes in Tokyo #TeamDeutschland, I will miss you.”

Team GB lost two of their best players just a week before the Games with the withdrawal of Konta and Evans.

Both players have tested positive for coronavirus and have been forced to withdraw as a result.

