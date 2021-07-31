Novak Djokovic went into the Olympics looking to keep his Golden Slam hopes alive - but he has ended his singles campaign at Tokyo 2020 without a medal.

The world number one suffered a 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 defeat to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, who took bronze for one of the best achievements of his career.

Djokovic was out of sorts and lost his cool twice in the deciding set, throwing his racket into the stands and violently smashing his racket shortly after.

He still has a chance of leaving Japan with a medal, when he teams up with Nina Stojanovic in the bronze medal match with Australian pair Ashleigh Barty and John Peers.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was surprisingly beaten by Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday, ending his chances of winning all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

He looked to be suffering a hangover from that defeat in the first set against Carreno Busta, who broke the Serbian’s serve in the fifth game and held on to that lead, serving out for 6-4.

The second set was tighter, and both players went toe-to-toe without dropping serve, taking it to a tie break. Djokovic raced to a 4-1 lead but was pegged back by Carreno Busta, who then had a match point at 6-5 - before the top seed reeled off three straight points to take the match to a decider.

But in the third set, Djokovic lost his cool. Trying to break the Spaniard’s serve, he was frustrated in the opening game at deuce, losing a point and hurling his racket into the stands, where no-one was sitting. He avoided a warning, but after losing serve in the next game, the blood was starting to boil. In the third, the equipment got a battering again with a violent smash near the net. This time, he was warned by the chair umpire, but his opponent thought he should have been docked a point.

Carreno Busta, a Davis Cup winner, did not let what was going on affect him, calmly negotiating the rest of the match and serving out to secure a place on the podium.

