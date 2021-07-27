Naomi Osaka left the mixed zone in tears after crashing out of the Olympics to Marketa Vondrousova.

Osaka had cruised through her first two matches, but the swagger she demonstrated in those victories abandoned her in her third-round clash against Vondrousova.

The world number two faced the press after the result and was visibly emotional when asked if she felt the pressure to perform at her home Olympics.

"I should be used to the pressure, but it's stronger because of my break," she said.

"At least I'm glad I didn't lose in the first round."

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan covers her ears before match point during her Women's Singles Third Round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Team Czech Republic on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan Image credit: Getty Images

Osaka had taken an extended break before the Games, but showed no signs of sluggishness in her first two victories.

Up against Vondrousova, however, the 23-year-old racked up 32 unforced errors and won just 29% off her second serve.

While Osaka appeared out of sorts, Vondrousova was in sublime form, firing off her expertly disguised dropshot almost at will.

The world number 42 terrorised Osaka's second serve, but the Czech paid a classy tribute to her rival after the win.

“It’s tough for her also playing in Japan and in the Olympics," Vondrousova insisted.

It’s so much pressure, I cannot imagine.

“I also (beat) Simona (Halep) twice, but I think now she (Osaka) is the greatest,” she continued.

“The greatest in the game, and she was also the face of the Olympics so it was tough for her, I think, to play like this.”

Vondrousova added: "I just really believed the second I stepped on the court. I think that that’s the main thing.”

