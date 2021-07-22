Tennis

Tokyo 2020 - 'I still love playing' - Andy Murray on going for third Olympic gold

The only player to win two Olympic singles titles has a tough opener against Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Novak Djokovic continues his bid for the ‘Golden Slam’ against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien. His fellow Wimbledon champion, Ashleigh Barty, begins her campaign against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, with home favourite Naomi Osaka making her return to action by playing Zheng Saisai of China.

00:02:18, an hour ago