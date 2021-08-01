Tennis Alexander Zverev - Karen Khachanov 10:00-12:00

H2H

It’s two apiece in the match-up but Khachanov has won the last two meetings. Their most recent encounter was in the quarter finals of the Canada Masters in 2019 with the Russian winning 6-3 6-3.

Tokyo 2020 Tennis live feed AN HOUR AGO

Good morning!

Welcome to LIVE updates of the Tokyo 2020 Gold medal men’s singles match between Germany’s Alexander Zverev and ROC’s Karen Khachanov. Both players are guaranteed a medal with the Ariake Tennis Centre Court still reverberating with the shockwaves that saw red-hot favourite and world number one, Novak Djokovic end up empty-handed following his semi final collapse to Zverev. The players are due on court shortly.

Huge shock as Zverev dashes Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes to reach final

There was a huge shock as Alexander Zverev dashes world number one Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes to reach the final of the men's singles at the Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Huge shock as Zverev dashes Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes to reach final

'Wonderful moment' - Djokovic misses out on medal as Carreno Busta wins bronze

World number one Novak Djokovic misses out on a medal entirely as Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta wins bronze in their consolation match in Tokyo.

'Wonderful moment' - Djokovic misses out on medal as Carreno Busta wins bronze

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Tennis M Singles, W Doubles & Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Matches 2 HOURS AGO