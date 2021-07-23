Top seed and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty begins her Tokyo Olympics campaign against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The Japanese second seed opens her campaign against Zheng Saisai of China.

Great Britain’s Heather Watson has a winnable match against German Anna-Lena Friedsam, a player ranked just one place above her.

Heather Watson Image credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere, third seed Aryna Sabalenka from Bulgaria faces Magda Linette from Poland.

Spain Garbine Muguruza is up against Veronika Kudermetova from the Russian Olympic Committee, while seventh seed Karolina Pliskova clashes with Alize Cornet from France.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina has been drawn against German Laura Siegemund.

The hardcourt tournament starts on Saturday at the Ariake Tennis Park. The women's singles gold medal and bronze medal matches, as well as the women's doubles bronze medal match and mixed doubles bronze medal match will be played on July 31st.

The women's doubles gold medal match and mixed doubles gold medal match will be played the following day.

