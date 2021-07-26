Naomi Osaka cruised into the third round of the Olympics with a straight sets victory over Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-2.

Osaka was dominant in her first match in two months on Saturday in Tokyo, beating China’s Zheng Saisai in straight sets and dropping just five games.

And her second-round encounter was a similar affair, with Golubic only able to keep pace for a short while before fading rapidly under pressure from Osaka.

It took time for Osaka to find her rhythm with neither woman really troubled on her serve until the sixth game. Osaka didn’t quite convert the chance to break the Swiss, but did just that minutes later to take a 5-3 lead.

The break proved decisive as Osaka served for the set in the next game, although the Japanese star was forced to defend one break point before winning the set.

Osaka remarkably finished the first set with a 100% first serve percentage, winning 21 of the 26 points up for grabs on her first serve.

While Golubic kept close to Osaka in the first set, Osaka set the tone for the second set by breaking her opponent back to back.

Osaka took the first four games hardly dropping any points on her service game. Osaka only needed 34 minutes to win the first set and improved and the second was a minute quicker.

Golubic won just two games in the second and Osaka won the match with a shut-out in her final service game.

Osaka’s accuracy was superb as she restricted herself to just eleven unforced errors throughout the match and the top seed is still yet to drop a service game at Tokyo 2020.

