Tennis

Tokyo 2020 - Naomi Osaka beats Viktorija Golubic in straight sets to reach third round of Olympics

Naomi Osaka is through to the next round of the Olympics after beating Viktorija Golubic in straight sets 6-3 6-2. The Japanese star is competing in her home Games and was again in fine form on the court. Osaka needed just over an hour to beat Golubic and will take on Mihaela Buzarnescu or Marketa Vondrousova in her next match.

00:00:41, an hour ago