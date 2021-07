Tennis

Tokyo 2020 - Naomi Osaka crashes out of Olympics in straight sets defeat to Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova pulled off a huge upset on centre court at the Olympics, knocking out top seed and home favourite Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

00:00:52, an hour ago