Belinda Bencic battled to a 7-5 2-6 6-3 win against Marketa Vondrousova in the women's Olympic tennis final.

Swiss ninth seed Bencic fought hard to take the first set against her Czech opponent, with a gold medal up for grabs.

It took just a minute shy of an hour for the two to settle the first, with Bencic taking it 7-5, benefiting from breaking her rival three times.

In the second set, it was time for Vondrousova to hit back, and she repeatedly broke her Swiss opponent to take a 5-1 lead, and with both players then holding their serve she levelled to take the second set 6-2, with 14 winners compared to Bencic’s four.

That set up the match for a third-set decider, and the pair of them both struggled to get to 1-1 as the duo found it tough to pull away from one another.

After Bencic broke she moved into a 3-1 lead and looked in with a chance of a famous win, only to see Vondrousova break back

With Bencic 4-3 up in the third, she took a medical timeout to receive treatment on what appeared to be a problem with her right big toe, which needed to be taped up before she could return to action.

She raced out of the blocks after that respite and moved into a 5-3 lead, allowing her the chance to serve out the match. Vondrousova had the chance to break 24-year-old Bencic but the Swiss rallied to get back to deuce, before moving into an advantage of her own, and she collapsed in joy after two and half hours.

