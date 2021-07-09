Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after fans were banned from attending the Games.

Kyrgios has been a vocal opponent to sporting events going on during the pandemic and his recent stint at Wimbledon was the first time he has taken part in a competition outside Australia for over a year.

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Medvedev, Barty, Sabalenka and Jabeur all in action 05/07/2021 AT 20:57

The 26-year-old released a short statement explaining his decision, citing the lack of fans and an injury as the two man reasons for his withdrawal.

“Hey guys – I just want to let you know that I’ve decided to withdraw from the Olympics,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s a decision I didn’t make lightly. It’s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again.

“But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has.

“I also wouldn’t want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country.

“I will also take all the time I need to get my body right. Good luck to all the Aussies competing and I’ll see you back on the court real soon.”

‘A lot of athletes will be in a better position’ – Wiggins on delayed Olympics

Kyrgios was forced to retire from his third-round Wimbledon match against Felix Auger-Aliassime last Saturday due to an abdominal injury.

Olympic selectors for Australia will be hopeful world number one and Wimbledon finalist Ashleigh Barty doesn’t follow Kyrgios’ example.

Barty has said she still plans to compete at the Olympics, but that was before Tokyo declared a state of emergency and fans were barred from events.

The Olympics begin on July 23 and more than half of the stadiums hosting events have been barred from housing spectators, including 68,000-capacity National Stadium.

Wimbledon tennis 2021 - Day 10 highlights: Barty, Karolína Pliskova navigate semi-final ties

However, Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga did say some stadiums outside of Tokyo may still be allowed to welcome some fans.

“It will be an unusual way of staging the event amid a state of emergency,” Suga said.

“But I want to show from Tokyo that the human race can overcome great difficulty through hard work and wisdom.”

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Federer, Djokovic, Barty, Gauff and Raducanu all in action 05/07/2021 AT 12:03