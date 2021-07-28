Novak Djokovic breezed into the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at Tokyo 2020 after beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.
A first Olympic gold is now just three matches away for Djokovic after the Serbian won 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday.
Standing between the 34-year-old and a place in the semi-finals is home favourite Kei Nishikori, whose quest to win gold at his home Olympics goes on after he beat Ilya Ivashka 7-6(7) 6-0.
Tokyo 2020
‘I don’t understand’ - Djokovic and Medvedev call for matches to be moved due to Tokyo heat
- Broady bows out of singles as Chardy wins gruelling encounter
- Murray's Olympic love affair ends with doubles defeat
Elsewhere, JeremyChardybeat British No 5 Liam Broady in three sets and now faces AlexanderZverev, with the German recording a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Olympic dream is over for three years at least after the break fell in three sets to UgoHumbert.
DaniilMedvedev is through to the quarter-finals after winning a three-set showdown against Fabio Fognini.
Medvedev will face Spanish star PabloCarrenoBusta in the quarters and will fancy his chances of medalling.
--
Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Tokyo 2020
'Okay!' - Surprised Djokovic gets asked for his shirt by opponent at the net
Tokyo 2020
Djokovic cruises past Dellien in comfortable first round victory