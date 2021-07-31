Novak Djokovic will end the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without a medal, after pulling out of Serbia's mixed doubles bronze match following his singles defeat to Pablo Carreno Busta.
According to the International Tennis Federation, the world number one withdrew because of a "left shoulder injury", meaning Nina Stojanovic will be deprived of a chance to win a medal, with bronze going to Australian pair Ashleigh Barty and John Peers courtesy of a walkover.
Djokovic was surprisingly beaten by Alexander Zverev in the singles semi-finals yesterday, ending his chances of winning the Golden Slam of four major titles and Olympic gold in one year, and he then lost out on bronze with a three-set defeat to Carreno Busta.
It is disappointing news for Stojanovic, who was on the verge of her greatest tennis achievement, as she had never previously reached a Grand Slam final either.
But after Barty's surprise first round exit in the singles, the women's world number one has picked up a meaningful consolation by winning her first Olympic medal with Peers, albeit in underwhelming circumstances.
Djokovic looked out of sorts on another hot day in Tokyo - twice unleashing rage on his racket in the deciding third set, once into the stand and another with a violent smash near the net.
His injury will be a worry ahead of the American hard court swing and for his preparations ahead of the US Open, which starts in four weeks time.
