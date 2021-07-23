Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have warmed up for the start of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaigns by training together in Japan.

The old rivals teamed up at the Ariake Tennis Park - although it is not known if they played a full practice set - or who won. The 34-year-olds - who were born just a week apart - know each other well having grown up on the tennis tour together.

But Djokovic has got the better of the two on more occasions, with 25 wins to Murray’s 11 - and they have not met in a competitive match since 2017.

Serbia’s world number one posted pictures of their sessions on Twitter, thanking Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion for a “great practice”.

Despite struggling with injury this year, Murray says he is in the best shape he has been in for a long time, and kicks-off his bid for a third Olympic gold with a tough tie against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday. The sport’s only player to have ever won two Olympic singles titles is also competing in the doubles, with Joe Salisbury, tomorrow.

Djokovic is chasing the ‘Golden Slam’ of winning all four major titles and Olympic gold in the same year. He faces Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on the first day of competition, and is three fifths of the way to matching Steffi Graf’s achievement, having already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. But he has failed to win a medal at the last two Games, having claimed bronze at Beijing 2008.

The 20-time major winner is fourth on Centre Court on Saturday, where play starts at 03:00 BST.

