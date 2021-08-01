Coach and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja believes that Alexander Zverev's Olympic gold medal is the biggest victory of his career.

Since July 2017 the German has been a permanent fixture in the top 10 since July 2017, with a career high of world number three.

Tokyo 2020 'The biggest moment of his career' - Zverev wins Olympic singles gold 5 HOURS AGO

Alexander Zverev zeigt freudestrahlend seine Goldmedaille Image credit: Getty Images

But despite all of his previous achievements, Corretja thinks that the victory Zverev will be most proud of will be his Tokyo 2020 gold

Speaking to Eurosport on Tokyo Today, Corretja said: “He won the Masters Cup [the ATP World Tour Finals] a few years ago, but this is totally different. This is for your country.

'Absolutely world class' - Zverev celebrates singles gold for Germany

“You represent a lot of people. And when you play for your country, it's a huge step, because you know when you play for yourself sometimes you lose, and you can be disappointed and your team can be disappointed, and probably the people who follow you.

“But when you play for your country, when you go buy bread, the people say, 'Oh, you won the medal!' When you go with your car and put [in] some gas, they say, 'Oh, you won the gold medal!'

“So this is a total different story so that's why I think he might be more happy than when he won the Masters, even if I believe that all the tournaments are very important."

Tokyo 2020 'Absolutely world class' - Zverev celebrates singles gold for Germany 8 HOURS AGO