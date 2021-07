Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Alexander Zverev in floods of tears after stunning Novak Djokovic to reach Olympic final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Alexander Zverev is left in floods of tears after stunning world number one and heavy favourite Novak Djokovic to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:11, an hour ago