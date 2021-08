Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'An extraordinary moment' - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova win doubles gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'An extraordinary moment' - Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova win the doubles gold in style to claim Olympic glory. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:30, 38 minutes ago