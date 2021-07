Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury's doubles run ends as fired up Croatia duo progress

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury's doubles run at the Tokyo Olympic Games ends as the fired up Croatia duo progress. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:14, an hour ago