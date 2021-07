Tennis

Tokyo 2020: Olympics Unlocked - Mischa Zverev on the extreme heat of Tokyo and how to combat it

In this episode of Olympics Unlocked former world number 25 Mischa Zverev talks about the extreme heat in Tokyo and how players can try and combat it.

00:02:07, an hour ago