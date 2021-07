Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘Upset complete’ – Naomi Osaka shocked by Marketa Vondrousova in Olympic Games loss

Marketa Vondrousova pulled off a huge upset on centre court at the Olympics, knocking out top seed and home favourite Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Vondrousova impressed relying heavily on her expert dropshots to stun Osaka, winning 6-1 6-4. Vondrousova will play Argentina's Nadia Podoroska or Spain's Paula Badosa in the next round.

00:00:41, 39 minutes ago