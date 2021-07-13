Roger Federer has confirmed a knee injury has prompted him to withdraw from the Olympics.

The 20-time grand slam champion is on the comeback trail following knee surgery, and made it to the quarter finals of Wimbledon.

However, it appears he suffered a setback at SW19 and it has prompted the Swiss to sidestep the Olympics which get underway in Japan later this month.

Tokyo 2020 Murray in, Djokovic unsure, Williams, Federer out - who's playing tennis in Tokyo? 9 HOURS AGO

“During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer

on Twitter.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the Tour later his summer.

“I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and will be rooting hard from afar.”

Federer’s focus will now shift to the final major of the season, the US Open in New York.

The US Open gets underway on August 30, and should Federer regain fitness he will be bidding for his sixth title at Flushing Meadows.

Wimbledon recap: Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title with win over Berrettini

Tokyo 2020 Barty wants to 'do Australians proud' at Olympics after winning Wimbledon YESTERDAY AT 16:20