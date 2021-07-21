Newlywed Elina Svitolina says she is happy to put her honeymoon on hold to concentrate on her bid for Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

Ukraine’s world number six tied the knot with fellow tennis player Gael Monfils at a ceremony last week in Geneva. The Frenchman will not be taking part in the Games while he recovers from injury.

Svitolina looked on course for a medal match at Rio 2016 when she knocked Serena Williams out of the competition, but she fell in the quarter-finals to Petra Kvitova.

“We are used to having so many competitions in a year so there is no time for resting,” Svitolina told the International Tennis Federation.

Now it’s time to focus on tennis, and the Olympics of course. It’s very special for any athlete to be here. The honeymoon is planned for November!

“It was unbelievable to have a wedding and right now, with the Covid restrictions, it was unbelievable to have two families join together. We had an amazing time.

“But now we are here. We have to prepare and hopefully to play well here in Tokyo.”

Svitolina will find out her route to potential gold when the draw takes place in the early hours of tomorrow morning, UK time, but admits she will have to acclimatise.

“It is extremely hot,” she admitted. “I didn’t expect it to be that humid and hot here. I tried to practice in the afternoon today just to get used to the conditions for the first few days.

“We just arrived yesterday so I’m still a little bit jet-lagged, but I know I have a couple of days to get ready and to be at my best. It’s the same conditions for everyone so I try to prepare well and to be ready for any conditions.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s a very special event. Finally we are all here. It’s unbelievable to be a part of Team Ukraine. I’m very excited to start the tournament.”

