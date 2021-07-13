With Wimbledon finished, attentions now turn to the next big event on the tennis calendar: the Olympic Games.

The tennis event in Tokyo is set to run from July 24 until August 1 on hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park. Andy Murray will defend the gold medal he won in Rio in 2016 but women’s champion Monica Puig will not feature after undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

There have also been several other high-profile withdrawals while Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are yet to decide on their participation.

With two weeks to go until the tennis starts in Tokyo, who is in, who is out, and who might play?

Not playing

Rafael Nadal missed Wimbledon and will also not play at the Olympics as he looks to recover from the first half of the season. The Spaniard had a back problem earlier this year and said that “after listening to my body” he needed to take time off following the French Open. Nadal is set to return at the Washington Open on July 31.

Four-time gold medallist Serena Williams will not be heading to Tokyo for Team USA. The 39-year-old confirmed her decision before suffering an injury in the first round at Wimbledon. “In the past it's been a wonderful place for me, but I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it,” said Williams.

Austrian Dominic Thiem made the decision to not play the Olympics before a wrist injury forced him out of Wimbledon. He said: "For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher. However, 2021 did not start as expected and I don’t feel ready to play my best in Tokyo.” Thiem will be hoping to be fit to defend his US Open title.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov will not compete for Canada because of the tight Covid-19 protocols for players. “It was a lot to do with the restrictions, being in the bubble again, this whole situation…Obviously I want to play the Olympics, I want to represent my country. It's a dream for me. But it's really tough with these restrictions. It puts a lot of pressure on you. It's really tough on the mental.”

Canada will also be without Bianca Andreescu, who has withdrawn due to Covid-19 concerns. The world No 5 said in a statement: "I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself."

Simona Halep and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka are both out due to injuries. Defending champion Monica Puig, who was a surprise winner in 2016 when she secured Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medal, will miss the event as she recovers from surgery. Australian Nick Kyrgios said the absence of fans in Tokyo was a key reason behind his decision not to play while Romania's

Also out: Sofia Kenin (USA), Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain), Casper Ruud (Nor), Madison Keys (USA), Reilly Opelka (USA), John Isner (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA)

Undecided

Novak Djokovic has not made a decision on his participation. It was expected that Djokovic would play as he bids for the Golden Slam – winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in the same year – but after winning Wimbledon he expressed some reservations. "It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days," said the Serbian. Djokovic has competed at the last three Olympics and his best result was winning bronze in Beijing in 2008.

Roger Federer turns 40 during the Olympic Games and this will likely be his last chance to win a singles gold medal for Switzerland. However, after a straight-sets defeat in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon he is unsure whether he will compete in Tokyo. “I haven't taken a decision yet where we go from here.” Federer won doubles gold with Wawrinka in 2008 and also silver in the singles in 2012.

On the plane

Most of the women’s top 20 will be competing in Tokyo, including Australian world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and Japanese world No 2 Naomi Osaka, who will be making her first appearance since withdrawing from the French Open. Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka are set to form a strong doubles partnership for Belarus while Poland’s Iga Swiatek is set to make her first Olympic appearance.

Andy Murray will be looking for his third gold medal as he heads to Tokyo as part of Team GB following his third-round loss at Wimbledon. The defending champion gained entry into the event as the player with the most Olympic and Grand Slam titles outside the direct entries, and will also be competing in the doubles with Joe Salisbury. Dan Evans will be competing in singles and doubles with Neal Skupski, while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will be playing singles and doubles.

Team USA has been hit hard by withdrawals but will be led by 17-year-old Coco Gauff and world No 52 Frances Tiafoe.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also plans to compete after a difficult few weeks. The Greek world No 4 lost in the final of the French Open and then suffered a shock first-round exit at Wimbledon. However, he is set to compete in the singles and play mixed doubles with French Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will make their Olympic debuts for Russia and Germany respectively.

