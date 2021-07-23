Andy Murray heads to Tokyo 2020 aiming to defend his Olympic title from Rio 2016 and London 2012 to make it a hat-trick of gold medals.

However, the British star has endured plenty of injury problems in recent years, including two hip surgeries, and now sits 104th in the world rankings.

Murray did make an appearance at Wimbledon earlier this month but crashed out in the third round in straight sets to Denis Shapavolov.

Tokyo 2020 Murray and Djokovic practise together ahead of Tokyo 2020 opener 5 HOURS AGO

Understandably, Murray is relishing the chance to bring home the gold medal.

"The Games are the biggest competition in the world and as athletes we train hard for moments like this," Murray said.

"Tokyo 2020 in 2021 is unique, falling during the pandemic and we have seen incredible resilience from athletes, fans and all those involved in making this happen.

"In so many ways, right now it’s more important than ever that people around the world get to reconnect to the raw emotion of sport, watch incredible performances and celebrate the achievement of athletes coming from around the world."

While Djokovic is the biggest global name on show in the men's game, Murray will still capture the interest of British tennis fans and here's how you can follow the 34-year-old in action.





Andy Murray is competing in the singles and doubles tournament at Tokyo 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

When is Andy Murray playing next at the Tokyo Olympics?

Murray is playing in both the singles and doubles events in Tokyo.

The Scot's first match is in the doubles competition with partner Joe Salisbury as the pair take on French second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Their doubles match is due to take place at 03:00 (BST) on Saturday, July 24.

Murray will then turn his attention to the singles competition where each match will be the best of three sets, different from Grand Slams in which men play best of five.

Murray has been drawn against number 9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round but it has not yet been confirmed when they will play just yet.

He suffered defeat to the 20-year-old Canadian in the 2020 US Open.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Osaka match moved - could she be part of the opening ceremony? 6 HOURS AGO